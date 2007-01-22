Latest Cisco news.

Cisco add-on disappoints government agency, 01/17/07

Cisco is very well known among network managers and has delivered solid products over the years -- which Jeff Duke says is part of the reason he ultimately wound up with Cisco shelfware in his network in Indianapolis.

Cisco's iPhone violates GPL, expert says, 01/17/07

Even while Cisco is suing Apple for violating its iPhone trademark, an open source enthusiast is accusing Cisco itself of infringing copyright in the same product.

YouTube meets Cisco, Nortel, AT&T and other network industry bigwigs, 01/17/07

No one is safe from being exposed, for better or worse, on YouTube. That even goes for the biggest names in technology.