New year, a new author

Four seconds. Not 45 or 60 seconds. Just four.

JupiterResearch says that’s how long the average online shopper is willing to wait for a Web page to load before abandoning a retail site. Can you imagine if end users in a corporate setting bailed out whenever it took more than four seconds to open a file or retrieve data from a remote server?

Obviously business users don’t have the luxury of being so fickle, no matter how slowly systems perform. They need access to data and files to do their jobs, even if that means waiting for them.

Still, as the pace of business accelerates, there’s little tolerance for idle time. To make life easier -- and more productive -- for business users, network pros do all they can to optimize WAN links and accelerate applications.

As the new author of Network World’s Network Optimization newsletter, I’m looking forward to bringing you news of the latest technologies aimed at helping enterprises speed up their networks. I plan to cover application acceleration products, WAN management gear, content delivery networks, route control products, and technologies such as load balancing, caching and multicasting. I’ll weigh in on the trends and discuss the operational and deployment challenges enterprises face as they implement some of these new technologies.

I also hope to hear from readers about products and trends you’d like to see covered. Please send me your comments and ideas anytime.

To give you some background about myself, I’ve been with Network World for nine years. My first role was editing product reviews, and my most recent position was as a reporter covering enterprise applications, e-commerce and telework trends. I'm currently associate news editor at Network World, responsible for editing daily news content -- and as of now, writing this newsletter.

My predecessor to this newsletter, Denise Dubie, has taken on a new challenge as well. She’ll be writing Network World’s Network and Systems Management newsletter. If you’d like to continue to read her columns, be sure to sign up for her new newsletter.

Until next time, thanks for reading.