Mathematics Markup Language software; Getting in the Groove

* Dr. Internet columnist Steve Blass points a reader to equation editor programs * Help Desk columnist Ron Nutter helps a reader get set with Groove

* Mathematics Markup Language software

By Steve Blass

Q: Have you seen an equation editor that I can embed into a Web site page so students can work with math equations through the Web?

A: The World Wide Web Consortium includes a listing of Mathematics Markup Language (MathML) software where you can find links to several equation editor programs for the Web and desktop, including browsers, plug-ins, editors and Web components. The MathType and WebEQ products from Design Science are some of the most complete commercial offerings for enabling dynamic mathematics communication over the Web. The company also provides a free Internet Explorer plug-in (MathPlayer) for displaying MathML.

* Getting in the Groove

By Ron Nutter

Q: We currently have Groove Network installed in our office to link up the office computer (server) and the household computer (laptop). This doesn't seem to be "grooving" the files together and I'm not sure if it is a product issue or a setup issue as the tech support from Groove is lacking. What I am looking for is a product that will do exactly as I stated above - simply share files wirelessly from server to laptop. Do you have any suggestions?

A: It sounds like you may have several different issues here. The first is access to the files. If the laptop is in the office, setting up a wireless access point would be the best way to go and get the files directly off of the server. If you are looking to access the files remotely, we have several different options to examine. I will, for the sake of argument, assume that the system you refer to as the office computer is actually running Windows XP Home or Professional. If it is actually running Windows 2000/2003, what I will suggest still applies, I would just do it from a workstation instead of directly at the server.

