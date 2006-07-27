Opinion

Start-up offers free management tool, and other popular stories

Welcome to The Best of Network World. Here is this week's Readers' Choice, with the most-clicked stories of the week.

READERS' CHOICE

The top 10 most-read NEWS STORIES this week

1. Start-up offers free management toolBlack Hat: Cisco to be under scrutiny againHP buying Mercury Interactive for $4.5 billionStart-up testing auto-aiming antenna for wireless netsNortel quietly reshuffling staff, operationsHow to take out a hard drive in five secondsAvaya CEO steps downVyatta to take on Cisco and JuniperThe true cost of teleworkAnalyzing Microsoft-Nortel VoIP deal

The top 5 most-read IN-DEPTH STORIES this week

1. What users hate about IT prosSeven ways to boost application performanceSix storage companies to watchSecurity Buyer's Guides2006 Salary Calculator

The top 5 most-read COLUMNS this week

1. Backspin: Starting up in 2012Microsoft and Cisco in convergence warSanDisk Cruzer U3 delivers the goodsMicrosoft's Private Folder: It seemed like a good ideaBogon bogosity - Dealing with a bogon issue

The top 5 most-read BLOG ENTRIES this week

1. Buzzblog: Seems you didn't need that Slim Jim after allRule #1 when doing PR for anti-spam vendor: Don't spamWorld's largest Windows error messageHP to land Mercury Interactive?Thanks a lot, Microsoft

This week's featured WHITE PAPERS

Sun Microsystems: Best Practices in Data Classification for Information Lifecycle Management (ILM)Putting "Layer-8" to Work: App Performance Management on a Real-World BudgetTaking the Risks and Guesswork out of Patch ManagementMaking VoIP Perform as AdvertisedWAN Optimization for Enterprise Applications

