Would you have enough power for your telecoms network if a disaster struck?

A recent paper made available at Webtorials highlights a topic that is all too often overlooked: power for the telecommunications network. Whether the threat to the power comes from natural disasters - from hurricanes to heat waves to ice storms to earthquakes - or from "unnatural disasters" such as terrorism, the telecommunications networks must be more resilient than ever, with the plans for backup power having to be even more extensive than one might have imagined a few years ago.

The question that needs to be evaluated today is whether you have the right set of assumptions in terms of the length of power outages - and whether you have sufficient power to keep your network running for the duration of the crisis and/or enough time to make a smooth transition to a backup site for disaster recovery. And if your backup site plans include actual transport of equipment to a new site (cold as opposed to "hot" standby), this could run into days rather than hours.

The paper, authored by Lucent, points out quite appropriately that the first line of defense is generally battery backup, followed by the use of generators. Also, there have been strategies deployed from time to time that have involved obtaining power from public distribution sources fed by separate power grids.

The part of the paper, though, that takes it above the normal level, is the extent to which second-level considerations are considered. For instance, do you have enough fuel on hand to keep the generators running? What type of transportation contingencies are available if additional fuel is needed?

It also addresses some issues that may not be as apparent, such as making sure that proper personnel procedures and policies are in place, both for proper operation and for regulatory compliance.

As we move the network's focus higher up the OSI stack - particularly as we focus on the interaction of networking and applications - we need to make sure that the fundamentals aren't overlooked. After all, if there's no power to run the applications, the performance will quickly drop to zero.

For more information on the paper that covers these issues in much more detail, please see the paper "Intrinsic Vulnerabilities of the Power Systems Supporting Communication Networks and Expert Strategies for Defense" at Webtorials.