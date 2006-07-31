Latest VoIP news.

Hosted call-center services catching on, 07/31/06

Sometimes Plain Old Telephone Service is Plain Old Cheaper Service. That’s what Washington state discovered when it solicited bids for a new call center system to support social services for its citizens.

Washington state: Who needs VoIP?, 07/31/06

Convergence Newsletter: Microsoft-Nortel pact on unified communications is good news for customers, 07/26/06

Last week, Microsoft and Nortel announced a far-reaching unified communications alliance that will include joint development on ...

Avaya CEO steps down, 07/25/06

Donald Peterson, who has been CEO of Avaya since it was spun off from Lucent in 2000, stepped down from that job and the post of president on Tuesday. He will relinquish his position as chairman on Sept. 30.