NetFlash: 18 must-see products at DEMOfall 2006

18 must-see products at DEMOfall 2006

Forget Hollywood, South Beach or the streets of New York. If you're a tech start-up and you want to "be seen," the DEMO shows are the place to go. Here are 18 products coming out at this week's DEMO that are worth seeing.

Cisco bolsters Carrier Ethernet portfolio

Cisco Monday announced carrier equipment designed to ease deployment of Ethernet-based business and consumer services. Click here for more.

Enterprise All-Stars

Network World's editors picked 40 companies to showcase as the best implementers of the best networks. And then we wrote case studies on each one and organized them by technology. Check them out.

Skype is readying enterprise-friendly VoIP software

Skype is working to make its Internet telephony service more enterprise-friendly, and within weeks expects to introduce a software update beta supporting enterprise management functions. Click here for more.

San Francisco to study city-owned Wi-Fi

San Francisco is going to kick the tires of an alternative to the citywide Wi-Fi plan from Earthlink and Google. The budget analyst of the City and County of San Francisco Monday agreed to study to financial feasibility of a wireless network paid for and owned by the city. The agency expects to finish its report by December, a representative said at a meeting Monday of the Board of Supervisors' Government Audit and Oversight Committee. Click here for more.

IBM begins major revamp of its services business

IBM is taking the first step toward a major overhaul of how it packages and sells global services. The vendor is due to begin rolling out the first two of what it terms "service products" worldwide on Tuesday. Click here for more.

Today on Layer 8, where the sun's always shining:

Yahoo employees get forced vacation; Martha Stewart's sexy MySpace page; security pros release rogue IE patch; and the start of our latest Weekly Caption Contest; all this today and more at your home for not-just-networking news.

