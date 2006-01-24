AMD turns to market to raise $500 million

Chip maker Advanced Micro Devices Monday said it plans to raise $500 million through the issue of common stock, according to a company statement.

The company plans to use $226 million to fund the redemption of corporate bonds, according to a statement. The balance will be used for capital expenditures, working capital and general corporate purposes, including additional debt repayments, it said.

AMD has set aside a further $75 million in shares to cover overallotments, if needed, the statement said. Merrill Lynch & Co. is the sole underwriter for the deal, it said.

AMD's stock, which has risen more than 100% over the last year on strong microprocessor sales, closed Monday at $35.47.