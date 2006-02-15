Latest VoIP news.

Nortel ships Converged Office, 02/14/06

Nortel Monday announced general availability of a Nortel IP voice switch integrated with Microsoft Office Live Communication Server.

Convergence Weblog: Big Brother's chilling effect on convergence, 02/13/06

Privacy lines need to be drawn now and clearly to create the trust needed for IP converged services to flourish. Picking off the instant messaging, e-mail and phone conversations of U.S. citizens because they are suspected terrorists may be necessary ...

3GSM - Nokia to launch GSM-WLAN phone by June, 02/13/06

Nokia expects to offer a mobile phone capable of working on cellular networks and wireless LANs in the second quarter of this year. It will also release network operating equipment to support the new converged handset, it announced Monday.

Whaleback touts VoIP service for SMB market, 02/13/06

VoIP start-up Whaleback Systems is offering a flat-fee phone service that includes phones, an IP PBX and unlimited calling to any phone in the United States.

Verizon extends business VoIP services, 02/13/06

Verizon last week unveiled an addition to its business VoIP services designed to lower the barrier to entry for new adopters.

Opinion: The IP telecom wave, 02/13/06

As the key VoIP equipment supplier to the carriers leading the VoIP charge, Sonus Networks has both an enviable market position and an interesting perspective on the migration to the world of packetized voice.

Convergence Weblog: New telecom act this year?, 02/10/06

Ten years ago, the telecom reform act became law, making it possible for competitive local phone companies to exist, and they have done a lot to push along technology since then. None of the upstart carriers has become a major player since then, but ...

STMicro chip puts Wi-Fi in cell phones, 02/10/06

STMicroelectronics has begun mass production of its first cellular-phone wireless LAN chip, a new component expected to become standard as wireless network coverage becomes more pervasive.

Convergence Weblog: Vonage goes public, 02/09/06

Vonage is going public, a rare enough event in any industry but particularly noteworthy because the company is the best known VoIP startup. The public offering is a good sign of faith in VoIP by Wall Street, which ultimately will be necessary if VoIP ...

IPO and new CEO at Vonage, 02/08/06

Vonage Holdings filed its initial public offering (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

Convergence Newsletter: AT&T goes the bundling route for business VoIP and IP services, 02/08/06

At its analyst conference last week, the new AT&T (which combines the "old" AT&T with SBC) made some announcements about its business VoIP and IP ...