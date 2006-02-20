Latest LAN news.

Analysts: Juniper could be doing better, 02/20/06

Juniper emphasized its laser-like focus as a core component of its success over the past 10 years - but attendees of the company's annual Analyst Day say it may have to defocus a bit in order to land more deals and regain market share.

CCIE: Talk about a stress test, 02/20/06

Anthony Sequeira knows a little about stress. The 35-year-old network instructor from Tampa, Fla., once purposely stalled a single-engine plane and sent it into a tailspin five times in a row as part of his efforts to earn his pilot's license. He's ...

Cisco announces CCIE prep tool, 02/20/06

Cisco has announced an automated tool to help network engineers prepare for its Cisco Certified Internetworking Expert lab exam.

Doctor, lawyer? Non-techies don't appreciate Cisco networking exam, 02/20/06

The CCIE is the hardest certification to achieve in the IT industry, but it is little known to the general population.

Opinion: Wireless LANs and the security threat, 02/20/06

This situation points to the need for a wireless IPS even if you haven't implemented wireless LANs internally, because all of your new notebooks have built-in wireless.

Opinion: China, Incorporated, 02/20/06

Napoleon said, 'Do not awaken China.' That was almost 200 ago. Today, China is awake and energetic, and has funding from the most deep-pocketed of sources - the U.S. venture community.

Routers Weblog: 3Com's higher plane, 02/17/06

At the RSA security conference this week, 3Com laid out what the company is calling a new "bi-planar" approach to network architecture. The approach is called Intelligent Network Control, or INC, which separates the "control plane" and "connectivity ...

Dell'Oro: Lower end switches drive Ethernet growth, 02/16/06

More than five years after Gigabit Ethernet hit the market and despite the technology coming standard on most new business PCs, an earlier class of switches that dominated the market in the late 1990s is still used in most LANs, according to the ...

High-Speed LANs Newsletter: Transition Networks unveils rugged Ethernet switches, 02/16/06

Transition Networks last week introduced a new line of ruggedized Ethernet switches. These switches are designed for some of the harshest networking ...

Router Weblog: The new network switch, 02/16/06

LAN switch users should get familiar with a new lineup of specs: firewall, VoIP encryption, IPS/IDS, SSL VPN, Web acceleration and server load balancing. Why? A major change is occurring in basic Ethernet switch technology; dumb plumbing is getting ...

Router Weblog: Record growth for .. Fast Ethernet?, 02/15/06

Network/telecom analysts at the Dell'Oro Group say that high demand for fixed-configuration 100Mbps Ethernet switches, which can also be configured and managed via SNMP, were a big factor behind the overall surge in total Ethernet switch sales last ...

High-Speed LANs Newsletter: Extreme, AirTight partner on security, 02/14/06

Extreme Networks this week forged a partnership with AirTight Networks to help secure Extreme’s wired and wireless LAN equipment.

Routers Weblog: Another son of Cabletron fades away, 02/14/06

News this week that Riverstone networks would declare bankruptcy and be bought by Lucent ends the story of what was supposed to be the most promising of the four spin-off companies from the vaunted Cabletron Systems. Riverstone was the first of four ...

3GSM - Nokia to launch GSM-WLAN phone by June, 02/13/06

Nokia expects to offer a mobile phone capable of working on cellular networks and wireless LANs in the second quarter of this year. It will also release network operating equipment to support the new converged handset, it announced Monday.

Routers Weblog: 3Com's quarantine plan, 02/13/06

3Com will jump into the network quarantine game this week , with the news of its TippingPoint IPS-based endpoint security architecture. The technology offers TippingPoint IPS and management gear and uses some customer LAN switch device scripting to ...