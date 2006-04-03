In brief: Data-protection bill advances

A House of Representatives committee has unanimously approved a bill that would reshape regulations for data brokers, including a requirement that U.S. companies that traffic in personal data notify victims of breaches. The House Energy and Commerce Committee's 41-0 approval of the Data Accountability and Trust Act comes a year after the beginning of a series of data breaches at dozens of U.S. companies, starting with data brokers ChoicePoint and LexisNexis. The bill, which now goes to the full House for a vote, requires any company that "experiences reasonable risk of identity theft" to notify potential victims as well as the Federal Trade Commission. Companies that encrypt data are exempt from notification rules under the bill, as some tech trade groups have requested. Backers of an encryption exemption say it would encourage more companies to use encryption.

Even after amassing $8 billion in cash by the end of 2005, Google is looking for more, announcing last week that it plans to issue an additional 5.3 million shares of stock. The shares would bring in about $2.1 billion. The sale is intended in part to meet the needs of index funds to purchase Google stock once Google is added to the S&P 500 Index, Google says. The company was to be added to the S&P 500 Index at the close of trading last Friday. Google will use the money for working capital, expenses and possible acquisitions of complementary businesses, technologies or other assets, it says. Since going public in 2004, Google has grown flush with cash. The initial public offering raised $1.7 billion. It was followed by an offering last September of more than 14 million shares that raised an additional $4 billion.

Three Florida banks have had their Web sites compromised by hackers in an attack that security experts are calling the first of its type. Earlier this month, attackers were able to hack servers run by the ISP that hosted the three banks' Web sites. They redirected traffic from the legitimate Web sites to a bogus server designed to resemble the banking sites, according to Bob Breeden, special agent supervisor with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's Computer Crime Center. Users were then asked to enter credit card numbers, PINs and other types of sensitive information. According to Breeden, the affected banks are Premier, Wakulla and Capital City, all small regional banks. The attack was similar to phishing attacks that are commonly used against online commerce sites, but in this case hackers made changes to legitimate Web sites, making the scam much harder for regular users to detect.

Seven months after purchasing e-mail hygiene service provider FrontBridge, Microsoft last week repackaged the capabilities of the service under the name Exchange Hosted Services. Microsoft plans to add the services to its growing list of capabilities offered under the software-as-a-service model. The services will work with corporate deployments of Exchange, as well as Exchange run in a hosted model. It is intended to be a complement to on-premises e-mail hygiene software such as Windows Defender and Antigen for Exchange. Exchange Hosted Services has four offerings: Filtering, Encryption, Continuity and Archive. Microsoft plans to make the services available to volume licensing customers this week and update the service with new features and functionality every three months. Filtering will be priced at $1.75 per user, per month; Archiving at $17.25 per user, per month with an unlimited retention period and 3.6GB of storage; Continuity at $2.50 per user, per month; and Encryption at $1.90 per user, per month.

Online marketing firm Claria, which recently said it will exit the adware pop-up business that made its Gator and Gain network infamous, last week unveiled PersonalWeb, a new business strategy based on desktop software for consumers. The free software, available in beta, can learn what topics a user is most interested in based on Web surfing habits. Claria would apply its RelevancyRank technology to monitor and analyze a user's most-visited Web pages on an anonymous basis without identifying the user by name, according to Scott Eagle, Claria executive vice president. The company's business model calls for publishers and other content providers to pay to present content as advertised links on PersonalWeb to targeted users. Claria also announced that SoftBank America, Rogers Communications and Asia-Pacific Ventures have supplied $40 million in funding for PersonalWeb. In addition, Yahoo Japan and SoftBank said they will provide PersonalWeb-based services in Japan.