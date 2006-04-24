CEOs’ secret tips on leadership

Bobby Johnson Foundry Networks (NW200 No. 61) Patrick Lo Netgear (NW200 No. 86) Art Coviello RSA Security (NW200 No. 105)

Favorite business book No-Nonsense Management: A General Manager's Primer, by Richard Sloma (I first read this in the early 1980s and it is still all true today.) The Tipping Point, by Malcolm Gladwell. The Slow Pace of Fast Change, by Bhaskar Chakravorti.

Favorite meeting place other than the office A hotel in Carmel, Calif. Paris. Library Room, at Stonehedge Inn, in Tyngsboro, Mass.

First thing done after arriving to work Read e-mail. Check e-mail. Check the flow of business from the day before.

Telephone or e-mail: E-mail for regular information and casual status; phone for panic attacks. Skype. Either.

Early riser or late-night worker: 1 a.m. late work night. Sometimes both! (Especially when traveling.) 5 a.m. early workday.

Charts & graphs or text & written explanations: Yes (both)! Whatever fits on my Treo 650 screen. Numbers and written analysis.

Favorite way to beat stress A gym work-out normally, but when traveling on business, a museum visit or when in Japan, a weekend at a hot spring inn. Tai-Chi in the morning; Karaoke in the evening. Running.