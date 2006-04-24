CEOs’ secret tips on leadership

~~
Bobby Johnson Foundry Networks (NW200 No. 61)
Patrick LoNetgear (NW200 No. 86)
Art CovielloRSA Security (NW200 No. 105)
|Favorite business book
|No-Nonsense Management: A General Manager's Primer, by Richard Sloma (I first read this in the early 1980s and it is still all true today.)
|The Tipping Point, by Malcolm Gladwell.
|The Slow Pace of Fast Change, by Bhaskar Chakravorti.
|Favorite meeting place other than the office
|A hotel in Carmel, Calif.
|Paris.
|Library Room, at Stonehedge Inn, in Tyngsboro, Mass.
|First thing done after arriving to work
|Read e-mail.
|Check e-mail.
|Check the flow of business from the day before.
|Telephone or e-mail:
|E-mail for regular information and casual status; phone for panic attacks.
|Skype.
|Either.
|Early riser or late-night worker:
|1 a.m. late work night.
|Sometimes both! (Especially when traveling.)
|5 a.m. early workday.
|Charts & graphs or text & written explanations:
|Yes (both)!
|Whatever fits on my Treo 650 screen.
|Numbers and written analysis.
|Favorite way to beat stress
|A gym work-out normally, but when traveling on business, a museum visit or when in Japan, a weekend at a hot spring inn.
|Tai-Chi in the morning; Karaoke in the evening.
|Running.
|If not networking, would be or try:
|Many, but if I have to pick one, a professional baseball player.
|A tenured professor.
|A high school teacher and baseball or softball coach.
Tom NoonanInternet Security Systems (NW200 No. 101)
John McAdamF5 Networks (NW200 No. 106)
Umang GuptaKeynote Systems (NW200 No. 179)
|Favorite business book
|Good to Great: Why Some Companies Make the Leap ... and Others Don't, by Jim Collins.
|The Innovator's Dilemma, by Clayton Christensen.
|Built to Last: Successful Habits of Visionary Companies, by Jim Collins and Jerry Porras.
|Favorite meeting place other than the office
|Any customer site.
|Starbucks.
|The Peninsula Golf and Country Club, in San Mateo, Calif.
|First thing done after arriving to work
|Greet our security personnel at the front desk and review my priorities list prepared for each day.
|Check e-mail.
|Check e-mail.
|Telephone or e-mail:
Neither. Personal,face-to-face dialogue is best. E-mail has become more unproductive than productive.
|E-mail.
|E-mail.
|Early riser or late-night worker:
|4 a.m. early workday. (Mornings rule.)
|5 a.m. early workday.
|1 a.m. late work night.
|Charts & graphs or text & written explanations
Both are necessary.Neither is sufficient alone.
|Charts and graphs.
|Written explanations (preferably with charts and graphs).
|Favorite way to beat stress
Work more. (Staying busyrelieves stress, but I rarely ever feel stressed.)
|Work out and/or “hot” Yoga.
|Walk with my dog Max on Carmel beach.
|If not networking, would be or try:
|Never thought about it.
|A professional soccer player/coach.
|Can’t think of any. I'm having too much fun with this one!