Qualcomm bites back against allegations

Qualcomm, the mobile telecommunications chip and software developer, cried foul over allegations of unfair licensing practices and countered that the companies involved in a complaint to the European Commission may simply be trying to renegotiate their licensing fees.

Last week, six leading mobile telecommunications companies said they had filed complaints to the European Commission charging Qualcomm with anti-competitive behavior.

Qualcomm called the allegations "factually inaccurate and legally meritless" and vowed to vigorously defend itself, in a statement late Friday.

The company also said the action by the group of companies, which includes Nokia and Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, "appears to be nothing more than an attempt by these licensees to renegotiate their license agreements by seeking governmental intervention," Qualcomm said.

"We welcome the opportunity to demonstrate these facts in an open and public process," Qualcomm said.

Nokia officials did not immediately return requests for comment and an Ericsson representative in Asia declined comment.

The complaint to the European Commission alleges that Qualcomm failed to adhere to agreements it made when it contributed its patents to the Wideband Code Division Multiple Access (WCDMA) standard. WCDMA is the industry standard most European regulators have adopted for 3G mobile networks.

It also accuses Qualcomm of using its patents as an unfair advantage in the market, forcing third-party chip suppliers to charge a higher price than Qualcomm because the San Diego company essentially discounts the price of its patents when it sells its own chipsets.

Qualcomm said the fact there are over 130 licensees of its essential patents, including a five of the six companies that filed the European Commission complaint, shows it does license its technology on fair and reasonable terms.

"The widespread market acceptance of Qualcomm's licensing program conclusively demonstrates that Qualcomm's licensing practices are fair, reasonable and pro-competitive," the company said.