Verizon Wireless unveils text service

Verizon Wireless this week announced the availability of an enterprise messaging service that allows business customers to communicate with their mobile employees.

The service, called iTXT, allows Verizon Wireless business customers to deliver messages up to 500 characters long simultaneously to the text messaging-enabled wireless handsets of their field employees. Standard TXT messaging only allows for 160 characters, Verizon Wireless says.

The service is designed to for time-sensitive, "mission critical" communications, Verizon Wireless says. The iTXT service also delivers wireless alerts from CRM and ERP systems and other communications applications, the carrier says.

The service translates major messaging protocols - including SNPP, WCTP and TAP - into TXT Messages, delivers these messages simultaneously to one or more handsets and then provides a confirmation when messages are delivered successfully. Additionally, iTXT uses a Web-based message control center to compose, dispatch, track and view responses; and secures enterprise messaging with SSL encryption to and from the enterprise and a VPN connection to the wireless network.

The iTXT service is available to Verizon Wireless enterprise customers for $7.95 monthly access per handset, with standardized discounts for volume, and a one-time fee to connect each employee to the service. Standard TXT messaging rates apply; extended-length messages, regardless of segments utilized, will be charged at $0.10 per message.