Dave Kearns: The Network MVP of the year

Kim Cameron and his Seven Laws of Identity have done more to stimulate talk about Identity Services than even the federal government and its Sarbanes-Oxley Act, Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act and other regulatory fiats.

http://www.networkworld.com/columnists/2005/112805kearns.html?vo

Mark Gibbs: IT things to be thankful for . . .

In my role as the Rev. Gibbs of the Church of IT, I will lead us in prayer: Our network technologies which art in the enterprise as well as in the home, hallowed be thy implementation. Thy features come. Thy operation be done in the real world as they were done in the brochure.

http://www.networkworld.com/columnists/2005/112805backspin.html?vo

Scott Bradner: 'Net governance: A chatty whimper

The second phase of the World Summit on the Information Society finished up earlier this month in Tunis, and the surprising thing is how little actually happened, considering the buildup to it and the potential for trouble.

http://www.networkworld.com/columnists/2005/112805bradner.html?vo

Johna Till Johnson: Knowing your company's IT culture will pay off

When working with clients, one of the things I try hard to assess is how the organization views technology: Is it a strategic competitive advantage or a necessary evil? There's no right answer.

http://www.networkworld.com/columnists/2005/112805johnson.html?vo

James Kobielus: Applications: Clients virtualize beyond recognition

Vendors are avidly exploring ways to virtualize client environments. Take Microsoft Windows Vista, for example.

http://www.networkworld.com/columnists/2005/112805kobielus.html?vo

'Net Buzz: There's just no figuring out that Internet

Heaven knows the 'Net gets blamed for everything this side of teenage acne, but this time the charge appears to carry considerable weight - both figuratively and literally. What makes the revelation particularly interesting is that it is a sterling example of conventional wisdom proving to be more conventional than wise when applied to the Internet.

http://www.networkworld.com/columnists/2005/112805buzz.html?vo