Latest storage news.

Google to increase Gmail's inbox to 2G bytes and more, 04/01/05

Google Friday plans to increase the in-box storage of its Gmail Web mail service from 1G byte to 2G bytes, and it will continue to raise that ceiling in coming weeks and months, on a rolling basis, to unspecified heights, according to a Google executive.

http://www.nwfusion.com/news/2005/0401googltoin.html?nl

Newsletter: HP's current ILM story, 03/31/05

We began the week by describing HP's strategic direction for information lifecycle management. Today, a brief history and then we look at the company's present ILM offering.

http://www.nwfusion.com/newsletters/stor/2005/0328stor2.html?nl

Newsletter: Five steps to information lifecycle mgmt., 03/29/05

HP has been talking about information lifecycle management for a while, and a skeleton of its strategy has been in the public view for about a year. Last week, the ...

http://www.nwfusion.com/newsletters/stor/2005/0328stor1.html?nl