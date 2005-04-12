Return Path takes over IronPort’s white list service

E-mail security gateway maker IronPort announced Tuesday it has struck a deal for e-mail performance management company Return Path to take over its Bonded Sender white list service.

Return Path is now responsible for the operations, marketing, and future enhancements of Bonded Sender, while IronPort will continue to feed Return Path the back-end data needed for the service, says IronPort CEO Scott Weiss. The terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

With this deal IronPort becomes a shareholder in Return Path, and Weiss assumes a position on the company’s board of directors.

Bonded Sender is a white-list service under which companies that send legitimate e-mail post a bond ensuring their messages are wanted, and in exchange are not flagged as potential spam by the recipient’s anti-spam filter. If a complaint is filed against a bonded sender, a fee is debited from that company’s posted bond. Web site certification company TrustE provides oversight and dispute resolution for the service.

IronPort chose to get out of the white list business because, while important to fighting spam, running this service falls outside of the company’s primary focus, says Weiss.

“It wasn’t like I got IronPort funded to get into the white listing business; we make e-mail gateways,” he says. “Bonded Sender fits much better into the product suite that Return Path offers.”