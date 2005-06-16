IBM to buy asset management software maker Isogon

IBM is scooping up another of its partners, announcing plans on Thursday to acquire mainframe software maker Isogon. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

IBM plans to add Isogon's technology into its Tivoli line of systems management software. Isogon makes asset management software for tracking and measuring usage of mainframe applications. IBM began reselling two Isogon products last year in conjunction with its own Tivoli License Manager: Isogon's SoftAudit for z/OS, an automated inventory and usage monitoring tool, and Isogon Vista, a program that organizes IT contracts and legal documents.

Adding Isogon's technology to its portfolio extends Tivoli's asset-management capabilities, IBM said. It plans to sell Isogon's software directly and through its business partners. IBM already claims more than 200 joint customers with Isogon.

With Sarbanes-Oxley Act compliance issues plaguing many organizations, customer interest in audition tools like Isogon's is high, IBM said. Isogon's software also fits into IBM's "on demand" vision: Tracking tools can help users understand and anticipate fluctuating software usage and plan their licensing decisions accordingly.

Privately held Isogon has 90 employees, almost all of whom will be offered positions at IBM, according to an IBM spokesman. IBM expects the acquisition to close in the third quarter of the year.