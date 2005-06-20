Data archiving attracts new wares

The data archiving market last week gained two new offerings, one from the market leader, another from an industry upstart.

StorageTek, which market researchers say owns about a third of the data archiving market, introduced IntelliStore software and hardware. Archivas, which was started two years ago by a former New York Times CTO, announced a new version of its software for storing, protecting and managing fixed content.

The archiving products market is becoming increasingly crowded as vendors vie to satisfy customers seeking to safeguard more data for regulatory compliance and other needs.

StorageTek's latest offering, a replacement for its Lifecycle Fixed Content Manager 100 appliance, assigns data to be stored on the appropriate disk or tape storage system based on a business' specific performance and cost needs. IntelliStore uses StorageTek's tape libraries and its FlexLine 600 for inexpensive Serial ATA storage.

StorageTek's Intellistore uses an object-based metadata repository for storing and identifying data. Users can only retrieve data from the repository via software from StorageTek partners such as IXOS.

IntelliStore is expected to be available later this month, starting at $75,000 for a 4T-byte FlexLine, plus archiving software, according to the company, which is in the midst of being bought by Sun.

Archivas offering

The latest edition of Archivas Cluster (ArC) software, Version 1.5, is four times as fast as the previous version and also is more reliable, according to Archivas As many as three nodes can fail simultaneously without taking down a cluster, the company says.

Enhancements also include the ability for users to search for stored fixed content data based on keywords or other criteria. Formerly, users could only retrieve data by using standard Windows tools or other software such as IMlogic or iLumin that operated with ArC.

The product is an object-based, write-once read-many archive system that exploits software that is distributed across a cluster of industry-standard servers. When data is stored on this cluster of servers, it is assigned a metadata reference that identifies the contents of the file and how long it needs to be retained. IT administrators can create rules that dictate how long data is kept, when it should be moved to less-expensive media or when it can be eliminated to reclaim disk space.

Josh Freeman, director of IT at the New York Botanical Garden in the Bronx, N.Y., is using ArC to archive over 7 million images of plants and flowers.

"We need to make this information available to researchers over the 'Net," Freeman says. "Before we got the Archivas system, all the herbaria data was stored on CDs and removable hard drives - all of which were prone to failure. The Archivas system is ideal for us because we don't plan on changing this data but still need to access it. We are writing it once and preserving it in this written fashion."