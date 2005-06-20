Users swap advice on network mobility

Landstar System supports a Web site where truckers can find out what freight loads need hauling and what shipping agent to call to sign a deal - a streamlined way for truckers to do business, but the company's top IT man says they constantly want more.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. - Landstar System supports a Web site where truckers can find out what freight loads need hauling and what shipping agent to call to sign a deal - a streamlined way for truckers to do business, but the company's top IT man says they constantly want more.

"Can I use a PDA to access the Web site?" a trucker's wife asked Landstar CIO Larry Thomas at a session he held with Landstar users. The answer was yes to the woman, who wanted to help her husband track the most lucrative jobs posted on the site.

Such questions point to the sort of real-world issues companies are being forced to consider about business requirements, business process re-engineering and technology with regard to mobile computing and wireless networks.

"These guys push us," said Thomas, who spoke at last week's Mobile & Wireless World conference in Scottsdale, which was run by Network World's sister publication Computerworld. "Any new mobile technology, and they adopt it rather rapidly if it improves their income or quality of life."

In Landstar's case, the driver with a laptop and a cellular card logs into a secure Web site, and searches a database of freight loads being offered through independent agents.

The driver calls the agent, and contracts to haul the load. Landstar coordinates the entire transaction. The site might also be accessed by the trucker's wife on her PDA fitted with a cellular card.

Speakers at the event emphasized that mobile and wireless products by themselves are useless unless they're solving a real business problem.

Safelite AutoGlass of Columbus, Ohio, launched a project to automate processes for the 2,000 technicians who drive to customer homes or offices and replace damaged windshields. "The CEO's first question to me was 'So what kind of handheld are we going with?'" recalled Rod Ghani, assistant vice president for business development and technical applications. "But it's not about the handheld. It's about fixing the problem."

Making the most of mobility Recommendations from enterprise IT pros: • Log decisions on business process changes for mobile apps in a database; it saves arguments later. Mary Pat Corrigan, director of IT, Baptist Hospital. • Prototype the handheld screen actions and flow: no user can relate to what you’re telling them unless you give them something to see. Ron Fijalkowski, CIO, Strategic Distribution. • You have to have backup plans: what happens if the field tech loses his smartphone? If he can’t get a cellular reception?Rod Ghani, assistant vice president for business development and technical applications, Safelite AutoGlass. • Don’t skimp on good infrastructure, such as antennas and management tools. Stephen Goldman, director,network architecture, Chicago Mercantile Exchange. • Expect your systems integrator to be a true partner, and force the company to “put their skin in the game.” Ernest Park, CIO, Maytag.

Ghani and others on his team drove around with technicians for three months to understand how the handhelds worked, and the problems they faced. That was the basis for redesigning business processes to simplify field communications: assignments by dispatchers were eliminated, work orders were downloaded directly to handheld devices and job status data was uploaded by pressing a button.

Ghani's team finally got to the handheld decision: Nextel smartphones with GPS and Java, running Gearworks' etrace mobile workforce management application. Work order yields jumped from just under an average of four jobs completed to more than six, "which is a huge increase in money for a company like us," Ghani said.

Scientific approach

Maytag, of Newton, Iowa, took an almost scientific approach when it spun out its field service group, with the goal of repairing rival brands. A key element was blending "lean manufacturing," which is a way of eliminating unnecessary steps or components from a manufacturing process, with Six Sigma, a quality improvement approach.

The final system included Agentek field service applications and Intermec 760 PocketPC handhelds with both General Packet Radio Service (GPRS) and 802.11b radios, but also elements such as a self-service Web site where customers could request repair calls and detail the problem. Maytag's IT director Craig Hansen said the Web site data from customers is consistently more specific and accurate compared with call center phone conversations.

Maytag CIO Ernest Park said the $6-million project had a payback of less than six months, and returns $13 million a year. The target goal of improved technician productivity was exceeded by 250%.

Infrastructure decisions

Saint Luke's Health System is building a 10th hospital that will be all digital, using an electronic patient record, online prescribing and other online applications. These must be accessible from anywhere in the facility by any doctor or nurse, at any time, and wireless is a fundamental part of the network design, said John Wade, CIO for the nonprofit in Kansas City, Mo.

That requires what Wade calls a "wireless utility" - a single infrastructure that guarantees uniform, consistent, reliable wireless coverage at optimal throughput everywhere in the facility. Saint Luke's chose InnerWireless products to create this. A single set of antennas in the ceilings can handle both 802.11b/g wireless LAN (WLAN) signals, and cellular data and voice. InnerWireless hardware, including WLAN access points, are centralized in wiring closets. "Top-down planning for infrastructure is essential," he said.