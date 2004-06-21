The New Data Center: Rethinking networked IT

The future is all about convergence, with voice and data on equal footing in the new data center. In this, the fourth in a six-part series, we spotlight tips for building a fail-safe VoIP network, the new applications VoIP enables and more.

Voice as application

Now that voice has become just another application on the network, brace yourself for a slew of new communication apps.

Getting to the vaunted five nines

These guidelines will help you create an ultra-reliable IP telephony infrastructure.

VoIP lessons learned

Two users share their hard-learned tips for deploying centralized VoIP.
 

Sold on the new data center

concept Burlington Coat Factory is investing its IT future on a grid-based, virtualized architecture.
 

Wired over server virtualization

HP, IBM, Sun and VMware are charging up their server lines with virtualization. Understanding how each approach would work in your new data center is no easy task.
  
Convergence research center

The latest news, reviews, how-tos and more.

VoIP: What's next for the enterprise?

Lessons from early adopters.

VoIP by the numbers

IP telephony can save hard dollars - if you know how to measure them.

Watch for the fifth installment of this six-part New Data Center series, coming August 23 with a spotlight on wireless.

Prior issues: An owner's handbook | Spotlight on security | Spotlight on storage.
