NetFlash: Gates: We'll make security our forte

Security may be seen as Microsoft’s biggest weakness at the moment, but Bill Gates last week stated that he believes the company can make security its biggest asset. In other words, he threw down a challenge to every virus writer on the planet - and on top of that, he laid out a series of promises for the next 12 months. (Meanwhile, Microsoft issued another patch Friday.) Gates: We'll make security our forte http://www.nwfusion.com/news/2004/080204msfinancial.html?net Latest patch for IE holes released by Microsoft http://www.nwfusion.com/news/2004/0730mspatch.html?net

Business DSL more popular than flashy

Jim Duffy this week says, “It's not hot, it's not sexy.” But I disagree. With the right lighting, business DSL has a certain quality about it… At least Jim acknowledges how well DSL is meeting the needs of businesses in this report.

Fiscal crunch raises questions at Nortel

Even though Nortel gets the bulk of its revenue from its telecom products, the company steadfastly maintains that its enterprise network unit is important to the company's overall business. But industry watchers say Nortel might be best served by selling the enterprise group to help hit the profit targets the company last week said it is missing.

Rethinking desktop strategies

While IT executives put off replacing aging client systems during the economic downturn, a brightening economy is prompting companies to take a closer look at their desktop plans. And they are finding broader options when it comes to PC sizes and features.

Today on Layer 8, all the flavor, half the fat:

Mod your iPod; inside the controversial GPS Coke can; is your favorite blog a hoax?; and the latest winner of our Weekly Caption Contest; all this today and more at your home for not-just-networking news.

