In brief: Expand rolls out WAN appliance for small offices

Expand Networks is introducing a WAN optimization appliance for small offices served by DSL lines. Called Accelerator 1820, the device is smaller than Expand's other appliances and costs $2,000. It supports compression that reduces traffic volume by 100% to 400%. It also performs standards-based TCP spoofing, and locally caches DNS information and frequently accessed HTTP and FTP objects.

The device is designed for easy setup by businesses with few IT resources or for branch and home offices of larger businesses.

Netilla last week introduced a product line of single-application remote-access gear. Secure Gateway Appliances support tunneling via Secure Sockets Layer with just one application, the first of which is Citrix. The company says software for other applications will be available later, but each device can handle just one application. The SGA line is for small businesses that have a single application that represents a significant portion of their remote-access traffic and that need to protect the traffic.

The Citrix SGA costs $5,000 and supports 25 concurrent users. With support for 50 users, it costs $6,500.

IBM last week announced an expansion of its services for companies seeking help with radio frequency identification technology.

Over the past several months, IBM has developed RFID services for industrial companies, such as those in the automotive, aerospace and defense, manufacturing, chemicals and petroleum sectors, and for mid-market companies, which IBM defines as those with fewer than 1,000 employees.

The services include consulting, development of a business case, technical proof of concept, pilots for the client and trading partners and full system implementation for industrial companies, while services for mid-market companies include a project development workshop, site survey, pilot and testing.