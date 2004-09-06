Swan dives into WAN compression

Swan Labs thinks making WAN links more responsive is such a hot idea that it bought the WAN-acceleration line of ITWorx.

Called NetCelera, the ITWorx products optimize WAN links by searching traffic streams for repeating patterns and replacing them with shorter sequences to cut traffic. Rather than perform this compression at the network layer, NetCelera does so at the session layer, which lets the gear recognize application flows rather than just streams of bits.

NetCelera boxes are deployed in pairs at both ends of WAN connections, where they examine traffic as it leaves a LAN and look for patterns.

The equipment competes against other gear that also attempts to reduce WAN traffic and improve performance across WAN links but that may use different mechanisms and compression algorithms to do so. These competitors include Expand, Peribit, Packeteer, Riverbed and NetScaler.

Swan CEO Andrew Foss says that next month the company will release new software for its appliances to boost compression, make more efficient use of TCP, support QoS and provide central management of NetCelera devices. Swan is the third company Foss has created. He founded Network Translation, makers of the PIXfirewall, which Cisco acquired in 1995. In 1999, he formed Caw Networks, which Spirent Communications acquired in 2002.

The challenge Swan faces is that the best market for this type of equipment is large businesses with international locations, says Peter Firstbrook, senior research analyst with Meta Group. Cramming more traffic onto expensive international lines provides immediate payback that attracts businesses. They avoid having to buy more bandwidth and get better application performance, he says.

Swan was formed in January and bought the NetCelera line this spring for an undisclosed amount of stock. It might gain some credibility from recent $15 million in funding from Norwest Venture Partners and Doll Capital Management. The company was founded with money from individuals and Benhamou Global Ventures. Eric Benhamou, former chairman of 3Com, serves as chairman of Swan.

Benhamou acknowledges there are other vendors selling this type of gear, but says that breaking the former ITWorx technology out into a separate company with adequate funding will make the NetCelera products more attractive to customers.