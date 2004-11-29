Networking for a small business

I work at a small company. We have a few computers, but that number is growing. We're thinking about putting in a network, but when we start looking at the options and start hearing terms such as Active Directory, DNS, etc., we start getting confused. I get more concerned when I start looking at the errors showing up in the event log and fixing them. How do we figure this out and get things set up right?

- Via the Internet

Your right, the terms can be confusing. This is where Microsoft and Novell both have small business solutions that are worth looking at. At some point, I would expect to see similar approaches from the Linux community, as well. You are essentially getting the same solution that larger companies are implementing but with a "wrapper" or interface that gives you a menu-ized approach to getting this set up and doing day-to-day maintenance on the server. The interface you work with prompts you for the same information that everyone has to enter but with more friendly explanations of what needs to be entered. One of the main differences is that you're dealing with a simplified version of the directory service for whatever NOS that you're working with.

When looking at the event log for a Windows system, you may not be able to fix all the errors you're getting. In the years that I have been involved with networking, I have yet to see any server, Windows or otherwise, that runs totally error free. The first step you can take in this area is to make sure you have all the latest patches applied. This can go a long way toward fixing the errors for which you can't find a reason for.

See what businesses in your area are using and what has worked best for them. If there is a particular application that is used by the type of business you are in, see if the vendor offers a turn-key solution, in which you get the server preloaded with the NOS and application, and all you have to do is plug it in and start using it. When that type of solution is available, it may help ease the process of getting a network set up and running. Look at the various books that are available on setting up the NOS you are looking at. There are also a plethora of Web sites and newsgroups that can be a valuable source of information as to how others did it and what they are doing on a daily basis to keep things running.

