CA tackles Web services management, 12/08/03

Computer Associates this week is scheduled to ship Unicenter Web Services Distributed Management (WSDM), the first Web-services-focused tool from a major management vendor. BMC Software, HP ...

HP looks to extend utility computing options, 12/08/03

HP last week moved to add meat to the bones of its utility computing framework through new capabilities for servers and desktop blades that the company says will make it easier for IT managers to ...

Brightmail stands out from me-too crowd, 12/08/03

The privately held company, which says it turned a profit for the last three quarters and has $25 million in the bank, plans to ride its current momentum into a public offering in 2004, according to ...

IDC predicts top trends in 2004, 12/04/03

IDC Thursday announced its annual IT predictions for the coming year, and according to the research firm's worldwide analysis, spending will increase and infrastructure will evolve to better support ...

IBM submits privacy spec to W3C, 12/04/03

IBM has submitted a draft of its Enterprise Privacy Authorization Language (EPAL) to the World Wide Web Consortium to develop, the company announced this week.

Finisar launches SAN troubleshooting software, 12/03/03

Finisar announced software Wednesday to help IT managers troubleshoot and diagnose problems with storage area networks (SAN).

SMARTS, BladeLogic push intelligent data center, 12/02/03

Infrastructure management specialists System Management Arts (SMARTS) and BladeLogic have forged a partnership to offer corporations self-healing systems management products aimed at ...

