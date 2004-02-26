Will 2004 be the year of the hot spot?

Sprint recently announced a roaming agreement with STSN to extend Sprint's PCS Wi-Fi service to at least 500 hotel hot spots in the U.S. and Canada. The agreement means that Sprint customers can access STSN's iBAHN Passport network, and iBAHN subscribers can access Sprint's Wi-Fi Zones.

Sprint's Wi-Fi Access costs $9.95 per connection, per location, for 24 hours of unlimited access (a $3 discount is available through March 31 - go to http://www.sprint.com/pcsbusiness for a list of locations).

The Sprint announcement came in the same week that Gartner sent a news release predicting that the number of hot spot users worldwide will hit 30 million in 2004, up from 9.3 million users last year. Gartner said that more than 50% of professional notebooks will have wireless LAN capability by year-end.

The research firm warned that enterprises that don't implement a contract with a service provider will be faced with employees doing this on their own, possibly increasing costs for companies.

Gartner issued the following recommendations to corporates:

* Avoid long-term subscription contracts because the space changes so quickly.

* Be ready to supplement subscriptions with pay-as-you go hot spot access.

* Add a process that monitors hot spot usage so a company knows what to contract for when the market matures.

* Give users a personal firewall and secure VPN logons for remote access.

Analysts said that traveling workers would be able to gain 30 minutes per day in productivity from using WLAN hot spots. The company said service providers like iPass, FiberLink and GRIC would be key in enabling hot spot uptake, and that alliances, mergers and acquisitions "will dominate the second half of 2004."

To go from 9.3 million users up to 30 million users in the course of one year - that's a major "tipping point," as the latest buzzword goes. So I ask you, the ever-loyal reader, whether you think this prediction is a little overconfident. Have you seen an uptick in the number of WLAN users in the last six months? Have roaming agreements and subscriptions been easier to obtain? Tell me of your latest WLAN hot spot experience, whether using a laptop in a coffee shop, or connecting to a hotel hot spot with your PDA. Send responses to kshaw@nww.com, and we'll open the mailbag at a later date to discuss the results.

CORRECTION: In Tuesday's issue of the Wireless Computing Devices newsletter, the URL to Good Technology's Web site should have been http://www.good.com/ . We apologize for any confusion caused.