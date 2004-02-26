Sun's services chief jumps to Salesforce.com

Patricia Sueltz, the executive vice president of Sun's $3.6 billion services group, is leaving the company to become president of marketing, technology, and systems at customer relationship management services company Salesforce.com.

Sueltz, 51, had been with Sun since 1999 when she was recruited from IBM to head Sun's software division. In 2002 she moved to the services group, which has been one of the few bright spots during a time of shrinking revenue for the computer and software maker.

Marissa Peterson, Sun's chief customer advocate and executive vice president, has been made Sueltz's temporary replacement, Sun said in a statement Wednesday. The change is effective immediately. Sun officials had no news on who will replace Sueltz on a permanent basis.

In an interview, Sueltz said she had not been actively seeking a position outside Sun, but began entertaining thoughts of moving to Salesforce.com, a Sun customer, after a lunch meeting with Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff several months ago.

Benioff convinced her to jump ship in part because of his technical vision for the company. But Sueltz, who was once awarded a Rockefeller Fellowship to spend a year studying in a seminary, was also drawn in by Benioff's sense of spirituality. "I think that's where Marc and I connected, and I think that's why it was worth the $35 parking ticket I got that day," she said.

Salesforce.com is preparing for an initial public offering, and the chance of taking a company public was another factor in her departure, Sueltz said. "I've not had that opportunity. Because I'm old and treacherous, I think I can actually help the company scale," she said.

Sueltz takes up her position at Saleforce.com Thursday. In addition to president of marketing, technology and systems, she becomes an executive vice president at the company, Salesforce.com said in a brief statement.