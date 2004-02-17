Today, we look at some updates in the world of wireless devices:

* T-Mobile USA launches PalmOne Treo 600

T-Mobile USA announced last week that the Treo 600, a converged device/smart phone that combines a cell phone with a Palm OS 5-based PDA, will be available for T-Mobile USA customers. The device can be ordered directly through the PalmOne Web site, or through T-Mobile sales channels. The device will cost $499 when bought with a service contract from T-Mobile, PalmOne said. Owners of Treo 180, 270 and 300 devices will be able to upgrade to a Treo 600 for only $399 through March 2 via the PalmOne Web site, the company added.

* Verizon and Samsung unveil latest camera phone

Verizon Wireless last week launched the Samsung SCH-a610, a cell phone that includes a digital camera and runs on Verizon's Get It Now service. The phone is available now for $179.99 (after $50 rebate) with a two-year agreement.

The a610 has a rotating flip design that lets you swivel the screen 180 degrees, giving users the option of turning the screen to face outward for an external color display. This lets users identify callers via the picture caller ID function, or take VGA photos in landscape mode like a digital camera. The phone also includes a built-in flash, digital zoom and a 65,000-color TFT screen.

Picture messages cost 25 cents for each message sent, or users can buy bundles of "Pix Packs" from Verizon ($2.99 per month for 20 messages, and 25 cents for additional messages; $4.99 per month for 80 messages, and 25 cents for each additional message; or $7.99 for 80 picture messages and 500 text messages). The last two packages are good through Dec. 31, 2005, Verizon said.

Picture messages sent to a phone that can only receive text messages will cost 2 cents per message, and the recipients are pointed to a Web site where they can view the image.

* Verizon joins with Novatel to develop PC Cards

Speaking of Verizon Wireless, the company also announced an agreement with Novatel Wireless to produce PC Cards that would work on Verizon's nationwide EV-DO expansion. The Novatel Wireless EV-DO PC Card uses the company's MobiLink software, and will work with Verizon's BroadbandAccess wide-area wireless data service. The company announced in January that it plans to roll out the network nationwide through 2005. The service is currently available in Washington, D.C., and San Diego.