Troubleshooting W2K login script problems

To keep things redundant with our Windows network, we have three different domain controllers. Several users have reported that sometimes when they log in, their login scripts are not running. I have checked all the servers and verified the login scripts are there and are the same versions. What could be causing the problem?Microsoft's support site and look for the troubleshooting documents concerning File Replication Services (FRS). This is one possible problem. A check of the event log on all domain controllers can also give you an idea of the potential cause of the problem.Microsoft utilities available for download that can help you get under the hood with FRS, as that plays an integral role getting the login scripts synced between servers. FRSDIAG starts the information collection process by getting all information in one place as it relates to FRS.Sonar is a utility from Microsoft that is primarily targeted at smaller networks or those that can't or don't want to monitor FRS all the time. It gives you some feedback but doesn't go into a lot of detail. For those who need the most information possible, you can look at implementing Ultrasound. This requires a box running IIS and either SQL or MSDE for collecting the data. Another good tool is the Server Status Monitor from the Microsoft Operations Manager Resource Kit. This can monitor up to 10 servers for a general list of services that servers run if there is a problem.

- Via the Internet

Verify that your NETLOGON and SYSVOL shares are present on all servers and have the same share and NTFS permissions. Do a check on

If you see 13508 errors, this is a sign that FRS may be involved. There are several

Depending on how closely you want to watch FRS and know when there are problems, there are two other utilities that can drill down into FRS.