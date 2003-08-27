Latest financial news.

Amazon sues to stop alleged e-mail forgeries, 08/27/03

Amazon.com Tuesday filed 11 lawsuits against online marketers in the U.S. and Canada, alleging they use the Amazon name when sending e-mail advertisements.

http://www.nwfusion.com/news/2003/0827amazon.html

CA settles shareholder suit over past accounting, 08/26/03

Computer Associates plans to settle all outstanding litigation related to claims about its past accounting, the company announced Monday.

http://www.nwfusion.com/news/2003/0826casettle.html

Independent monitor recommends MCI governance changes, 08/26/03

A court-appointed independent monitor has released a list of 78 changes, including creating an independent board of directors and establishing compensation limits on executives, that MCI must make in its corporate governance structure as part of government sanctions for accounting fraud.

http://www.nwfusion.com/news/2003/0826mcimonitor.html

Siebel settles suit, adopts new governance rules, 08/26/03

Siebel Systems Tuesday said it is adopting several new corporate governance initiatives in the wake of a just-settled lawsuit that charged the company's board with excessively compensating Chairman and CEO Tom Siebel through stock options grants.

http://www.nwfusion.com/news/2003/0826siebelsettle.html

User group's demise is sign of times, 08/25/03

The closing earlier this month of the 55-year-old Communications Managers Association, one of the most influential organizations for network executives during the industry's rise, points to the fading relevancy of such groups.

http://www.nwfusion.com/news/2003/0825cma.html

Get on with Linux and ignore SCO, developer says, 08/25/03

Developers and users should ignore the copyright lawsuit filed by the SCO Group against IBM and should continue to work with and deploy Linux without fear of the consequences, according to ...

http://www.nwfusion.com/news/2003/0825linuxsco.html

Intel raises Q3 revenue forecast, 08/22/03

Intel Friday raised its revenue expectations for the third quarter, citing strong demand for PC and server processors.

http://www.nwfusion.com/news/2003/0822intelearn.html