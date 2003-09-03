Latest security news.

Microsoft to revamp patch management software, 09/01/03

In the wake of recent ugly worm episodes, Microsoft is planning to overhaul its much maligned patch management architecture in an effort to ease the frustrations of corporate users.

http://www.nwfusion.com/news/2003/0901mspatch.html

Watching the shop, 09/01/03

Managed security services are gaining groung and winning enterprise customers.

http://www.nwfusion.com/careers/2003/0901man.html

WLAN security: A big problem for small nets, 09/01/03

Emerging standards and products aim to remedy the problem.

http://www.nwfusion.com/net.worker/news/2003/0901netlead.html

Blaster suspect 'surprised' at arrest, 09/03/03

A Minnesota teenager who was arrested last week and charged with releasing the W32.Blaster-B Internet worm has spoken of his surprise at being arrested and also said the media has mischaracterized him as a loner and reckless.

http://www.nwfusion.com/news/2003/0903blastsuspect.html

Network Associates targets SMB management, 09/01/03

Network Associates last week announced a tool designed for small and midsize businesses that the company says makes enterprise-level network troubleshooting, security and analysis capabilities available in a low-priced package.

http://www.nwfusion.com/news/2003/0901netassoc.html

NetScreen to add application layer security to gear, 09/01/03

NetScreen Technologies later this year will improve its security products to help customers combat attacks disguised as innocuous traffic that might sneak by traditional firewalls.

http://www.nwfusion.com/news/2003/0901netscreen.html

Speedy returns are Google's goal, 09/01/03

While few Web sites can handle an average of 200 million queries and a billion HTTP requests per day, Google has done it for years. But the search engine leader wanted to do it better.

http://www.nwfusion.com/news/2003/0901google.html

Disaster-recovery plans still need work, 09/01/03

Nearly two years after the Sept. 11 attacks, many organizations remain woefully unprepared to quickly recover their IT systems and key business processes in the event of a disaster.

http://www.nwfusion.com/news/2003/0901disasterrecovery.html