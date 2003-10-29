Latest IBM news.

IBM takes on U.S. regulatory compliance requirements, 10/29/03

IBM Wednesday is introducing bundles of hardware, software and services for helping companies comply with U.S. federal regulations - an announcement whose amplitude is eliciting words of praise and caution from analysts.

http://www.nwfusion.com/news/2003/1029ibmtakes.html?nl

SCO: IBM cannot enforce GPL, 10/28/03

The legal war between The SCO Group and IBM Friday took another step forward, with the Utah software company asserting that IBM does not have the right to enforce the GNU General Public License that ...

http://www.nwfusion.com/news/2003/1028scoibmc.html?nl

Cisco storage switches to get IBM smarts, 10/23/03

IBM and Cisco Wednesday announced that in December they plan to begin shipping a new storage-area network module for Cisco's MDS 9000 family of switches based on the software from IBM's SAN ...

http://www.nwfusion.com/news/2003/1023ciscostora.html?nl

IBM launches assessment services, 10/23/03

IBM is ready to dispatch "personal trainers" to companies whose data centers are out of shape. IBM Thursday plans to announce Infrastructure Management Assessment Services designed to evaluate a ...

http://www.nwfusion.com/news/2003/1023ibmlaunc.html?nl

IBM adds DB2 Content Manager to Express track, 10/22/03

IBM has added a version of its content management software to its Express line of midmarket products, offering smaller organizations and departments a tool for managing digital content such as ...

http://www.nwfusion.com/news/2003/1022ibmadds.html?nl

IBM boosts pSeries power, 10/23/03

IBM last week refreshed its eServer pSeries server line with versions the company says are faster and give customers a more powerful entry-level server.

http://www.nwfusion.com/newsletters/servers/2003/1020server2.html?nl