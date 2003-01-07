Broadband wireless start-up opens up first market

Clearwire Technologies recently launched a next-generation broadband wireless service in Jacksonville, Fla., targeted at businesses and consumers who can’t get DSL or cable access.

Dallas-based Clearwire operates in the licensed 2.5-GHz spectrum band.

The company is relying on Universal Mobile Telecommunications System-based technology from IPWireless to provide its service.

UMTS is a 3G wireless technology that requires no line of sight between a base station and a customer's modem.

Speeds on Clearwire’s network range up to 1.5M bit/sec downstream and up to 768K bit/sec upstream.

Clearwire offers a variety of plans, ranging from a residential product for $49 per month to a high-end business service for $239 per month. Low-end services get slower speed than the higher-priced options. The business services also include multiple e-mail accounts, IP addresses and Web space, as well as traffic prioritization.

Clearwire may get some competition from IEEE 802.11b wireless network providers, such as Cometa Networks, the IBM, Intel, AT&T company formed late last year to build a wireless national network.

Because Clearwire operates in licensed spectrum, it gets less interference, greater distances and better security than 802.11b networks, the company says.

Customers subscribing to Clearwire's service will be issued pocket-sized modems.

Clearwire, which owns 2.5-GHz licenses in several markets, plans to expand its service to other cities in the future.