How-to configure Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA) on a Cisco Access Point (AP) without an authentication server

In order to configure Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA) on a Cisco Access Point (AP) without an authentication server, configure the AP with a pre-share key (WPA-PSK). To configure the WPA-PSK, perform these steps using the GUI interface:
|1.
|In the Encryption Manager window, select cipher TKIP and click Apply.
|2.
|In the Service Set Identifier (SSID) Manager window, perform these steps:
For more detailed information on WPA configuration, refer to:
|Configuring Additional WPA Settings
|GUI Configuration
|Cisco Wi-Fi Protected Access, WPA2 AND IEEE 802.11I Q & A
|Using WPA Key Management
