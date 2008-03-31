How-to configure Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA) on a Cisco Access Point (AP) without an authentication server

In order to configure Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA) on a Cisco Access Point (AP) without an authentication server, configure the AP with a pre-share key (WPA-PSK). To configure the WPA-PSK, perform these steps using the GUI interface:

1. In the Encryption Manager window, select cipher TKIP and click Apply. 2. In the Service Set Identifier (SSID) Manager window, perform these steps: 1. Create an SSID. 2. Select Open Authentication. 3. Set the Key Management to Mandatory. 4. Check the WPA box. 5. Enter a WPA-PSK and click Apply.

For more detailed information on WPA configuration, refer to:

