Aliph launches new Jawbone

Aliph today launched the newest version of its Jawbone Bluetooth headset, with a design that's half the size of its original version, and new noise elimination technology aimed at providing even better voice quality, the company says. The $129.99 headset is now available exclusively at AT&T retail stores, or online at the Jawbone and AT&T's Web sites. The new headset includes the company's "NoiseAssassin" technology, which includes a patented Voice Activity Sensor, which helps distinguish the sound of your voice from ambient noise, Aliph says. Digital Signal Processing algorithms then subtract the ambient noise, so the receiver of your call only hears your voice. The redesigned 10-gram headset includes two streamlined buttons to control all of the headset's functions, and offers more than 4 hours of talk time, and more than 8 days of standby time, Aliph says. Initially available in matte black, two other colors (silver and rose gold) will be made available soon. The headset will include three earbud sizes and four earloops to help users find the perfect fit on their ears.

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.