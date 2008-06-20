Second Life celebrates five years of virtual life

A colleague is planning to attend a birthday party this weekend with 20 5-year-olds at a bowling alley – that sounds more exciting than the Second Life 5th-birthday party, scheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 23, and running through July 7. Linden Lab, creator of the virtual world, is creating a series of roundtable discussions, parties and exhibits that show off the world and showcase creative projects built by residents. Events include discussions around the evolution of Second Life's culture, the role of virtual worlds in business, and opportunities for education, art, philanthropy and health care, a press release states. Linden Lab Founder Philip Rosedale and newly appointed CEO Mark Kingdon will give opening keynote addresses, and Mitch Kapor (founder of Lotus) will offer closing remarks. A schedule of events is listed here. Quite frankly, I'm surprised that this world has lasted this long, considering all of the hype that happened last year and then the backlash once all these businesses opened up shop in the world and then discovered that people were only going to the "adult" or gambling areas. Virtual worlds may eventually be useful for businesses, but probably not in the format that Second Life residents or others had hoped.

