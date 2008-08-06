CCIE water cooler gossip: 55% of all new CCIEs are coming from the Pacific Rim

A Senior CCIE provided the following gossip and CCIE numbers to yours truly: "Good evening Brad," "As I guessed the Pacific Rim won, with 55% of all of the new CCIEs." "Is Network World barking at the wrong readers when it comes to brain dumps?" "It would be interesting to do a year over year study." "Attached are the numbers by area." "The winner is Asia with 51% of all of the new CCIEs." "North America came in second with 19%, Europe third with 15%." "By Area, now the numbers don’t add up." "We have 1,305 new CCIEs but when you add country by country you get: 1,332 Cisco math?" "The numbers presented are based on the 1,305 number of new CCIEs, not the 1,332." By Region

1. Pacific Rim added 722 of the 1,305 new CCIEs for 55% of all new CCIEs, no wonder you can’t take a test in Asia, they are full. 2. EMEA came in at 335 of the new CCIEs second place with 26% of all new CCIEs. 3. Americas provided 275 of the 1,305 new CCIEs, falling to third place with 21%.

1. China + Hong Kong 398 30.5% of new CCIEs 2. USA 183 14% of new CCIEs 3. India 103 8% of new CCIEs

North America New CCIEs USA 183 Canada 42 South America Brazil 11 Argentina 6 Europe UK 41 Russia 19 Africa Egypt 23 South Africa 16 Middle East United Arab Emirates 28 Saudi Arabia 26 Pacific Rim Australia 44 New Zealand 6 Asia China with HK 398 India 103 Korea 77 Japan 35

March August Change Annual Growth Unit Change Percent of the 1,305 new CCIEs Americas 5,934 6,209 5% 14% 275 21.07% North America 5,617 5,863 4% 13% 246 18.85% Canada 684 726 6% 18% 42 3.22% Mexico 90 111 23% 70% 21 1.61% USA 4,843 5,026 4% 11% 183 14.02% Caribbean 13 13 0% 0% - 0.00% Barbados 1 1 0% 0% - 0.00% Bermuda 5 5 0% 0% - 0.00% Jamaica 2 2 0% 0% - 0.00% Guadeloupe 1 1 0% 0% - 0.00% Puerto Rico 2 2 0% 0% - 0.00% Trinidad & Tobago 1 1 0% 0% - 0.00% Cayman Islands 1 1 0% 0% - 0.00% Dominican Republic 1 1 0% 0% - 0.00% South America 286 315 10% 30% 29 2.22% Argentina 62 68 10% 29% 6 0.46% Brazil 166 177 7% 20% 11 0.84% Chile 15 20 33% 100% 5 0.38% Colombia 27 32 19% 56% 5 0.38% Ecuador 1 1 0% 0% - 0.00% Peru 3 4 33% 100% 1 0.08% Uruguay 1 1 0% 0% - 0.00% Venezuela 11 12 9% 27% 1 0.08% Central America 18 18 0% 0% - 0.00% Costa Rica 11 11 0% 0% - 0.00% Guatemala 1 1 0% 0% - 0.00% Panama 6 6 0% 0% - 0.00% EMEA 4,289 4,624 8% 23% 335 25.67% Europe 3,810 4,006 5% 15% 196 15.02% Albania 2 1 -50% - (1) -0.08% Andorra 1 1 0% 0% - 0.00% Austria 65 65 0% 0% - 0.00% Belarus 1 2 100% 300% 1 0.08% Belgium 250 263 5% 16% 13 1.00% Bosnia-Herzegowina 3 3 0% 0% - 0.00% Bulgaria 36 45 25% 75% 9 0.69% Croatia 39 40 3% 8% 1 0.08% Czech Republic 59 66 12% 36% 7 0.54% Denmark 66 70 6% 18% 4 0.31% Estonia 1 1 0% 0% - 0.00% Finland 33 35 6% 18% 2 0.15% France 224 233 4% 12% 9 0.69% Germany 600 608 1% 4% 8 0.61% Greece 43 44 2% 7% 1 0.08% Hungary 54 60 11% 33% 6 0.46% Iceland 7 8 14% 43% 1 0.08% Ireland 61 61 0% 0% - 0.00% Italy 137 139 1% 4% 2 0.15% Latvia 5 7 40% 120% 2 0.15% Lithuania 8 9 13% 38% 1 0.08% Luxembourg 8 11 38% 113% 3 0.23% Macedonia 1 2 100% 300% 1 0.08% Netherlands 179 195 9% 27% 16 1.23% Norway 60 59 -2% -5% (1) -0.08% Poland 117 129 10% 31% 12 0.92% Portugal 61 59 -3% -10% (2) -0.15% Romania 21 24 14% 43% 3 0.23% Russia 265 284 7% 22% 19 1.46% Slovakia 25 33 32% 96% 8 0.61% Slovenia 20 23 15% 45% 3 0.23% Spain 155 170 10% 29% 15 1.15% Sweden 94 95 1% 3% 1 0.08% Switzerland 197 203 3% 9% 6 0.46% Ukraine 29 30 3% 10% 1 0.08% United Kingdom 869 910 5% 14% 41 3.14% Yugoslavia 14 17 21% 64% 3 0.23% Africa 139 193 39% 117% 54 4.14% Algeria 0 4 100% 400% 4 0.31% Botswana 3 1 -67% -200% (2) -0.15% Cameroon 3 3 0% 0% - 0.00% Egypt 31 54 74% 223% 23 1.76% Kenya 1 2 100% 300% 1 0.08% Mauritius 1 1 0% 0% - 0.00% Morocco 3 5 67% 200% 2 0.15% Nigeria 8 13 63% 188% 5 0.38% Senegal 2 2 0% 0% - 0.00% South Africa 84 100 19% 57% 16 1.23% Tunisia 2 2 0% 0% - 0.00% Ethiopia 1 1 0% 0% - 0.00% Middle East 340 425 25% 75% 85 6.51% Bahrain 4 6 50% 150% 2 0.15% Cyprus 2 3 50% 150% 1 0.08% Israel 48 51 6% 19% 3 0.23% Jordan 19 18 -5% -16% (1) -0.08% Kuwait 30 37 23% 70% 7 0.54% Lebanon 16 18 13% 38% 2 0.15% Oman 3 4 33% 100% 1 0.08% Qatar 14 20 43% 129% 6 0.46% Saudi Arabia 88 114 30% 89% 26 1.99% Turkey 30 40 33% 100% 10 0.77% United Arab Emirates 86 114 33% 98% 28 2.15% Pacific Rim 6,093 6,815 12% 36% 722 55.33% Pacific Islands 557 609 9% 28% 52 3.98% Australia 478 522 9% 28% 44 3.37% Guam 1 1 0% 0% - 0.00% Kirbati 1 2 100% 300% 1 0.08% New Zealand 76 82 8% 24% 6 0.46% American Samoa 1 1 0% 0% - 0.00% Asia 5,536 6,206 12% 36% 670 51.34% Afghanistan 2 2 0% 0% - 0.00% Azerbaijan 3 3 0% 0% - 0.00% Hong Kong 214 228 7% 20% 14 1.07% India 307 410 34% 101% 103 7.89% Indonesia 44 49 11% 34% 5 0.38% Japan 992 1,027 4% 11% 35 2.68% Bangladesh 1 3 200% 600% 2 0.15% Kazakhstan 3 3 0% 0% - 0.00% Korea 856 933 9% 27% 77 5.90% Laos 1 1 0% 0% - 0.00% Macau 6 8 33% 100% 2 0.15% Malaysia 75 75 0% 0% - 0.00% P.R. China 2,582 2,966 15% 45% 384 29.43% Pakistan 32 42 31% 94% 10 0.77% Philippines 13 12 -8% -23% (1) -0.08% Singapore 147 162 10% 31% 15 1.15% Sri Lanka 4 4 0% 0% - 0.00% Taiwan 168 180 7% 21% 12 0.92% Thailand 59 64 8% 25% 5 0.38% Uzbekistan 1 1 0% 0% - 0.00% Vietnam 26 28 8% 23% 2 0.15%

