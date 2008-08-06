CCIE water cooler gossip: 55% of all new CCIEs are coming from the Pacific Rim

A Senior CCIE provided the following gossip and CCIE numbers to yours truly: "Good evening Brad," "As I guessed the Pacific Rim won, with 55% of all of the new CCIEs." "Is Network World barking at the wrong readers when it comes to brain dumps?" "It would be interesting to do a year over year study." "Attached are the numbers by area." "The winner is Asia with 51% of all of the new CCIEs." "North America came in second with 19%, Europe third with 15%." "By Area, now the numbers don’t add up." "We have 1,305 new CCIEs but when you add country by country you get: 1,332 Cisco math?" "The numbers presented are based on the 1,305 number of new CCIEs, not the 1,332." By Region
|1.
|Pacific Rim added 722 of the 1,305 new CCIEs for 55% of all new CCIEs, no wonder you can’t take a test in Asia, they are full.
|2.
|EMEA came in at 335 of the new CCIEs second place with 26% of all new CCIEs.
|3.
|Americas provided 275 of the 1,305 new CCIEs, falling to third place with 21%.
|1.
|China + Hong Kong
|398
|30.5% of new CCIEs
|2.
|USA
|183
|14% of new CCIEs
|3.
|India
|103
|8% of new CCIEs
|North America
|New CCIEs
|USA
|183
|Canada
|42
|South America
|Brazil
|11
|Argentina
|6
|Europe
|UK
|41
|Russia
|19
|Africa
|Egypt
|23
|South Africa
|16
|Middle East
|United Arab Emirates
|28
|Saudi Arabia
|26
|Pacific Rim
|Australia
|44
|New Zealand
|6
|Asia
|China with HK
|398
|India
|103
|Korea
|77
|Japan
|35
Global CCIE Count as of August 1st, 2008:
|March
|August
|Change
|Annual Growth
|Unit Change
|Percent of the 1,305 new CCIEs
|Americas
|5,934
|6,209
|5%
|14%
|275
|21.07%
|North America
|5,617
|5,863
|4%
|13%
|246
|18.85%
|Canada
|684
|726
|6%
|18%
|42
|3.22%
|Mexico
|90
|111
|23%
|70%
|21
|1.61%
|USA
|4,843
|5,026
|4%
|11%
|183
|14.02%
|Caribbean
|13
|13
|0%
|0%
|-
|0.00%
|Barbados
|1
|1
|0%
|0%
|-
|0.00%
|Bermuda
|5
|5
|0%
|0%
|-
|0.00%
|Jamaica
|2
|2
|0%
|0%
|-
|0.00%
|Guadeloupe
|1
|1
|0%
|0%
|-
|0.00%
|Puerto Rico
|2
|2
|0%
|0%
|-
|0.00%
|Trinidad & Tobago
|1
|1
|0%
|0%
|-
|0.00%
|Cayman Islands
|1
|1
|0%
|0%
|-
|0.00%
|Dominican Republic
|1
|1
|0%
|0%
|-
|0.00%
|South America
|286
|315
|10%
|30%
|29
|2.22%
|Argentina
|62
|68
|10%
|29%
|6
|0.46%
|Brazil
|166
|177
|7%
|20%
|11
|0.84%
|Chile
|15
|20
|33%
|100%
|5
|0.38%
|Colombia
|27
|32
|19%
|56%
|5
|0.38%
|Ecuador
|1
|1
|0%
|0%
|-
|0.00%
|Peru
|3
|4
|33%
|100%
|1
|0.08%
|Uruguay
|1
|1
|0%
|0%
|-
|0.00%
|Venezuela
|11
|12
|9%
|27%
|1
|0.08%
|Central America
|18
|18
|0%
|0%
|-
|0.00%
|Costa Rica
|11
|11
|0%
|0%
|-
|0.00%
|Guatemala
|1
|1
|0%
|0%
|-
|0.00%
|Panama
|6
|6
|0%
|0%
|-
|0.00%
|EMEA
|4,289
|4,624
|8%
|23%
|335
|25.67%
|Europe
|3,810
|4,006
|5%
|15%
|196
|15.02%
|Albania
|2
|1
|-50%
|-
|(1)
|-0.08%
|Andorra
|1
|1
|0%
|0%
|-
|0.00%
|Austria
|65
|65
|0%
|0%
|-
|0.00%
|Belarus
|1
|2
|100%
|300%
|1
|0.08%
|Belgium
|250
|263
|5%
|16%
|13
|1.00%
|Bosnia-Herzegowina
|3
|3
|0%
|0%
|-
|0.00%
|Bulgaria
|36
|45
|25%
|75%
|9
|0.69%
|Croatia
|39
|40
|3%
|8%
|1
|0.08%
|Czech Republic
|59
|66
|12%
|36%
|7
|0.54%
|Denmark
|66
|70
|6%
|18%
|4
|0.31%
|Estonia
|1
|1
|0%
|0%
|-
|0.00%
|Finland
|33
|35
|6%
|18%
|2
|0.15%
|France
|224
|233
|4%
|12%
|9
|0.69%
|Germany
|600
|608
|1%
|4%
|8
|0.61%
|Greece
|43
|44
|2%
|7%
|1
|0.08%
|Hungary
|54
|60
|11%
|33%
|6
|0.46%
|Iceland
|7
|8
|14%
|43%
|1
|0.08%
|Ireland
|61
|61
|0%
|0%
|-
|0.00%
|Italy
|137
|139
|1%
|4%
|2
|0.15%
|Latvia
|5
|7
|40%
|120%
|2
|0.15%
|Lithuania
|8
|9
|13%
|38%
|1
|0.08%
|Luxembourg
|8
|11
|38%
|113%
|3
|0.23%
|Macedonia
|1
|2
|100%
|300%
|1
|0.08%
|Netherlands
|179
|195
|9%
|27%
|16
|1.23%
|Norway
|60
|59
|-2%
|-5%
|(1)
|-0.08%
|Poland
|117
|129
|10%
|31%
|12
|0.92%
|Portugal
|61
|59
|-3%
|-10%
|(2)
|-0.15%
|Romania
|21
|24
|14%
|43%
|3
|0.23%
|Russia
|265
|284
|7%
|22%
|19
|1.46%
|Slovakia
|25
|33
|32%
|96%
|8
|0.61%
|Slovenia
|20
|23
|15%
|45%
|3
|0.23%
|Spain
|155
|170
|10%
|29%
|15
|1.15%
|Sweden
|94
|95
|1%
|3%
|1
|0.08%
|Switzerland
|197
|203
|3%
|9%
|6
|0.46%
|Ukraine
|29
|30
|3%
|10%
|1
|0.08%
|United Kingdom
|869
|910
|5%
|14%
|41
|3.14%
|Yugoslavia
|14
|17
|21%
|64%
|3
|0.23%
|Africa
|139
|193
|39%
|117%
|54
|4.14%
|Algeria
|0
|4
|100%
|400%
|4
|0.31%
|Botswana
|3
|1
|-67%
|-200%
|(2)
|-0.15%
|Cameroon
|3
|3
|0%
|0%
|-
|0.00%
|Egypt
|31
|54
|74%
|223%
|23
|1.76%
|Kenya
|1
|2
|100%
|300%
|1
|0.08%
|Mauritius
|1
|1
|0%
|0%
|-
|0.00%
|Morocco
|3
|5
|67%
|200%
|2
|0.15%
|Nigeria
|8
|13
|63%
|188%
|5
|0.38%
|Senegal
|2
|2
|0%
|0%
|-
|0.00%
|South Africa
|84
|100
|19%
|57%
|16
|1.23%
|Tunisia
|2
|2
|0%
|0%
|-
|0.00%
|Ethiopia
|1
|1
|0%
|0%
|-
|0.00%
|Middle East
|340
|425
|25%
|75%
|85
|6.51%
|Bahrain
|4
|6
|50%
|150%
|2
|0.15%
|Cyprus
|2
|3
|50%
|150%
|1
|0.08%
|Israel
|48
|51
|6%
|19%
|3
|0.23%
|Jordan
|19
|18
|-5%
|-16%
|(1)
|-0.08%
|Kuwait
|30
|37
|23%
|70%
|7
|0.54%
|Lebanon
|16
|18
|13%
|38%
|2
|0.15%
|Oman
|3
|4
|33%
|100%
|1
|0.08%
|Qatar
|14
|20
|43%
|129%
|6
|0.46%
|Saudi Arabia
|88
|114
|30%
|89%
|26
|1.99%
|Turkey
|30
|40
|33%
|100%
|10
|0.77%
|United Arab Emirates
|86
|114
|33%
|98%
|28
|2.15%
|Pacific Rim
|6,093
|6,815
|12%
|36%
|722
|55.33%
|Pacific Islands
|557
|609
|9%
|28%
|52
|3.98%
|Australia
|478
|522
|9%
|28%
|44
|3.37%
|Guam
|1
|1
|0%
|0%
|-
|0.00%
|Kirbati
|1
|2
|100%
|300%
|1
|0.08%
|New Zealand
|76
|82
|8%
|24%
|6
|0.46%
|American Samoa
|1
|1
|0%
|0%
|-
|0.00%
|Asia
|5,536
|6,206
|12%
|36%
|670
|51.34%
|Afghanistan
|2
|2
|0%
|0%
|-
|0.00%
|Azerbaijan
|3
|3
|0%
|0%
|-
|0.00%
|Hong Kong
|214
|228
|7%
|20%
|14
|1.07%
|India
|307
|410
|34%
|101%
|103
|7.89%
|Indonesia
|44
|49
|11%
|34%
|5
|0.38%
|Japan
|992
|1,027
|4%
|11%
|35
|2.68%
|Bangladesh
|1
|3
|200%
|600%
|2
|0.15%
|Kazakhstan
|3
|3
|0%
|0%
|-
|0.00%
|Korea
|856
|933
|9%
|27%
|77
|5.90%
|Laos
|1
|1
|0%
|0%
|-
|0.00%
|Macau
|6
|8
|33%
|100%
|2
|0.15%
|Malaysia
|75
|75
|0%
|0%
|-
|0.00%
|P.R. China
|2,582
|2,966
|15%
|45%
|384
|29.43%
|Pakistan
|32
|42
|31%
|94%
|10
|0.77%
|Philippines
|13
|12
|-8%
|-23%
|(1)
|-0.08%
|Singapore
|147
|162
|10%
|31%
|15
|1.15%
|Sri Lanka
|4
|4
|0%
|0%
|-
|0.00%
|Taiwan
|168
|180
|7%
|21%
|12
|0.92%
|Thailand
|59
|64
|8%
|25%
|5
|0.38%
|Uzbekistan
|1
|1
|0%
|0%
|-
|0.00%
|Vietnam
|26
|28
|8%
|23%
|2
|0.15%
View nine year worldwide CCIE count. Related story: Will the global CCIE count predict the future of world power?
