Cisco buying VMware rumor just won't go away

It seems the Cisco + EMC/VMware rumors just won't go away. Barron's is reporting that stock-market site theflyonthewall.com is writing that a 3.1% increase in VMware shares today to $38.12 reflects speculation that Cisco is to up its stake in the virtualization company. Cisco owns 6.9% of VMware's Class A shares, or about 1.5% of the company, reports Barron's. EMC owns 84% of VMware.

In June, Cisco CEO John Chambers dismissed speculation that Cisco would make a run at either EMC or VMware.

Jim Duffy has been covering technology for over 28 years, 23 at Network World. He covers enterprise networking infrastructure, including routers and switches. He also writes The Cisco Connection blog and can be reached on Twitter @Jim_Duffy and at jduffy@nww.com.

