Cisco buying VMware rumor just won't go away

It seems the Cisco + EMC/VMware rumors just won't go away. Barron's is reporting that stock-market site theflyonthewall.com is writing that a 3.1% increase in VMware shares today to $38.12 reflects speculation that Cisco is to up its stake in the virtualization company. Cisco owns 6.9% of VMware's Class A shares, or about 1.5% of the company, reports Barron's. EMC owns 84% of VMware.
In June, Cisco CEO John Chambers dismissed speculation that Cisco would make a run at either EMC or VMware.
