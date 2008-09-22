Do Oracle apps have a compatibility problem with Firefox?

One great thing about my business is that customers often just contact me and ask me to consult to them, typically after having visited my database blog and my company website. (Hat tip to my outstanding web designer Melissa Bradshaw.) Recently a very large company did just that -- making the original contact by AIM, no less! -- and scheduled a consulting session for the following week. But it got postponed. And then postponed again. Why?

Because they couldn't get a purchase order number generated.

Why couldn't they get a purchase order number generated within one or two weeks?

Because they'd just converted to Oracle apps.

And why was that a problem?Because they were a Firefox shop, and Oracle apps don't play nicely with Firefox.As as a full-service consultant, I naturally proposed a simple workaround to this problem. But the basic question remains:In 2008, is there a problem running Oracle's or other enterprise applications on Firefox?What say you all?