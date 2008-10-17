Microsoft joins Angelina Jolie to aid detained immigrant kids

Related

Microsoft lawyers are teaming with actress Angelina Jolie to launch an initiative to provide legal

representation to immigrant kids who arrive in the United States on their own and are detained. Microsoft legal eagles, along with corporate lawyer from other companies and law firms will donate their time for the initiative dubbed Kids In Need of Defense (KIND), reports the SeattleTechReport blog. About 8,000 children arrive on their own to the U.S. each year, the blog reports. Only half are represented by lawyers when they are taken into custody, according to Amnesty International USA.

the Microsoft Subnet home page for more news, blogs, podcasts.all Microsoft Subnet bloggers.bi-weekly Microsoft newsletter. (Click on News/Microsoft News Alert.)

Visit

More blog post from the Microsoft Subnet posts:

Someone should put a sock in Ballmer's mouth

Hackers release code for critical Microsoft mainframe flaw

That Bump In The Night Was OCS Kicking Out Your PBX

Microsoft claims Apple products come with 'Apple taxes'

12 tips for safe social networking

Subscribe to

Sign up for the

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Julie is also author of Building an Extranet (Wiley, 1997).

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like