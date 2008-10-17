Microsoft joins Angelina Jolie to aid detained immigrant kids

Microsoft lawyers are teaming with actress Angelina Jolie to launch an initiative to provide legal representation to immigrant kids who arrive in the United States on their own and are detained. Microsoft legal eagles, along with corporate lawyer from other companies and law firms will donate their time for the initiative dubbed Kids In Need of Defense (KIND), reports the SeattleTechReport blog. About 8,000 children arrive on their own to the U.S. each year, the blog reports. Only half are represented by lawyers when they are taken into custody, according to Amnesty International USA.
