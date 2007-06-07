Wachovia, Rogers give Cisco TelePresence a whirl

Two firms this week have been reported to be implementing Cisco TelePresence. First up is Wachovia bank, which is rolling out TelePresence in a pilot program, according to Computer Business Review.

CBR writes:

Jim Ditmore, Wachovia's chief technology officer, said the bank needed a way to connect to its branch in Charlotte, North Carolina, which did not have a hub airport and, therefore, had relatively few flight options, as well as one of its major sites in San Antonio, Texas and on others across the country in California.

Meanwhile, IT Business.ca is reporting that Rogers Communications, one of Canada's largest ISPs, will soon roll out TelePresence at its downtown Toronto and Brampton, Ont.-based campuses. Installations at offices in Montreal and Vancouver are expected to follow later this year, the paper reports.