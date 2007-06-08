Better than watching paint dry: The Redistricting Online game

A bunch of watch dog groups who can't get average people to care about Congressional Redistricting issues is turning to a new source: Online gaming. On June 13 (that's next Wednesday for those you who are too excited to look at a calendar), average citizens can get involved by playing "The Redistricting Game":

The game exposes how redistricting works, how it is abused, and how it adversely affects our democracy. It provides hands-on understanding of the real redistricting process, including drawing district maps and interacting with party bosses, congresspeople, citizen groups and courts. Players directly experience how crafty manipulation of lines can yield skewed victories for either party -- effectively allowing politicians to choose their voters instead of voters choosing their politicians.

I am sure this will get Americans inspired about the minute details of our voting system.

Honestly now, would you rather being play World of Warcraft or "The Redistricting Game"? Sadly, the press release I received does not have a direct link to the game site. Guess we'll have to stay tuned on June 13. Maybe it's just hard for me to get excited about such issues because here in Massachusetts, where I work, it doesn't really matter how they district things - the Democrats always rule. I think there are 12 Republicans total. And in New Hampshire, where I live, there are only two House seats, so there's not a whole lot you can do to rig things.