Brocade, Cisco agree on Fibre Channel over Ethernet standard

EE Times is reporting that Brocade and Cisco have agreed on a frame format for running Fibre Channel over Ethernet.

According to EE Times:

A broad group of computer and communications companies have express support for Fibre Channel over Ethernet, kicking off earlier this year a standard effort in the T11 group that oversees Fibre Channel. The effort is one part of broader work on Converged Enhanced Ethernet (CEE), an advanced version of Ethernet geared for data centers.

The paper reports that Brocade and Cisco agreed on the compromise last week and submitted a proposal that was agreed by the T11 group that oversees Fibre Channel. The result could be chips that implement the standard, reports EE Times.

