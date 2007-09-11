Cisco not dropping Palm, shock, horror

For some of us, we may give little thought to the internal IT issues of IT companies - they shouldn't have problems because they develop the technology, right (that is unless you can invent something that avoids human errors and the publicity that ensues), but there's a report that Cisco has dumped Palm as its smartphone supplier that is raising some wider issues.

Last week, 24/7WallStreet reported that Cisco was dumping the Palm Treo for its sales and support staff after a two-year relationship. Today though, the Web site offered a clarification, saying that Cisco is actually offering its mobile workforce a variety of smartphone devices, including Palm gear, to choose from.

Cisco employees can pick from the Nokia E61i, Motorola's Q phone, Samsung's BlackJack and i600, RIM Blackberry and the Treo 650.

The Web site reports:

So it appears the good news is that Palm is not being canned entirely. But the choices in smartphones have increased.

Apparently, Wall St. types think Cisco's choice of mobile gadget has rippling effects across the industry.

These smartphone devices are such a topic of conversation among business people and random airport travelers that any new device introductions can matter. If this was Acme Router Co. making this change it would not be an issue. But this is Cisco, and the company indirectly influences many technology decisions and directions outside of its own efforts. This can create some added ripples that otherwise would not have come up.

Do you care if your Cisco rep is using a cool smartphone or a calling card?