Cisco Web site down again?

Related

Is Cisco.com down again? Several readers have pointed out to us that Cisco.com is inaccessible or really slow to download.

Are you experiencing similiar problems. We've got a call out to Cisco spokespeople.

Cisco.com suffered a near-3-hour outage last August.

UPDATE FROM CISCO AT 1:35 P.M. E.T.: Earlier this morning, Cisco.com experienced some issues that impacted access to certain applications on the site. Currently, cisco.com is accessible and we are in the process of conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause and full impact. We thank our customers, partners and other site users for their patience.

Recent Cisconet blog entries

Network World's IT Buyer's Guide: Cisco products

Subscribe to Network World's Cisco News Alert, which includes a weekly digest of all Cisco Subnet items

Join the Network World communities on Facebook and LinkedIn to comment on topics that are top of mind.
Related:

Jim Duffy has been covering technology for over 28 years, 23 at Network World. He covers enterprise networking infrastructure, including routers and switches. He also writes The Cisco Connection blog and can be reached on Twitter @Jim_Duffy and at jduffy@nww.com.

Must read: 10 new UI features coming to Windows 10
You Might Like