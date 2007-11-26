Cisco Web site down again?

Is Cisco.com down again? Several readers have pointed out to us that Cisco.com is inaccessible or really slow to download.

Are you experiencing similiar problems. We've got a call out to Cisco spokespeople.

Cisco.com suffered a near-3-hour outage last August.

UPDATE FROM CISCO AT 1:35 P.M. E.T.: Earlier this morning, Cisco.com experienced some issues that impacted access to certain applications on the site. Currently, cisco.com is accessible and we are in the process of conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause and full impact. We thank our customers, partners and other site users for their patience.

