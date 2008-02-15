9-1-1 turning The Big 4-0

While there was no actual emergency to report, the nation's first 9-1-1 call was made 40 years ago tomorrow in the Haleyville, Ala., City Hall, according to the National Emergency Number Association (NENA).

(The momentous event would later lead to one of the funniest lines in television history, but we'll get to that later.)

Having been on the scary end of a genuine 9-1-1 call myself - heart attack, December 2003; doing fine now, thanks - allow me to be among those marking the anniversary and thanking the countless individuals responsible over the years for seeing that those three digits would become a ubiquitous lifeline.

From a NENA press release:

February 16, 2008 will mark the 40th Anniversary of the first ever 9-1-1 call. The initial, historic call was placed in Haleyville, AL City Hall by Alabama Speaker of the House Rankin Fite to U.S. Rep. Tom Bevill at the city's police station. "To see the progress we have made in the past four decades is truly remarkable," said NENA President, Jason Barbour. "We have overcome many challenges over the years to create the world's best emergency communications system. 9-1-1 is a brand that the American people know they can rely on in times of crisis, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. That is testament to the spirit of innovation and collaboration amongst the many groups that started in Haleyville and continues through today."

You can read up on all the history of 9-1-1 here. And the status of E911 here.

As for that memorable television line, it was Homer Simpson's famous: "Hello, operator! Give me the number for 9-1-1!"