If it's time to upgrade your users' PCs, have we got the gear for you.

Instead of giving Bob from Accounting that traditional, boring, beige monstrosity, hook him up with Alienware's Star Wars Edition Dark Side model. Who else deserves to have a lava-red CPU sporting sweet images of Darth Vader and the Emperor? (At left, click to enlarge.)

Cool Tools' Keith Shaw has the lowdown on these insanely nifty models, including pictures, here.