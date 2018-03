ESPN is further stretching its technological tentacles in a desire to become a MySpace-like destination for sports freaks.

Ad Age reports ESPN will launch the social networking tools in September as part the Sports Nation section of its site. Visitors will be able to "create profiles, contribute to sports blogs, post opinions and link to favorite articles."

What a great read those'll be...not. They'll probably be slightly less hysterical than the teen-age MySpace ramblings.

Via tvtattle