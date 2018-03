It's the most wonderful time of the year - when all sorts of groups release their year-end lists. Yahoo is first out of the gate with its top searches for 2006. Britney Spears was the No. 1 overall most searched term, followed by WWE and Shakira. In terms of most searched news story, Iraq placed third behind the death of Steve Irwin and the death of Anna Nicole's son. More depressing info here.

